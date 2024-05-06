Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $128.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. 580,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,166. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.