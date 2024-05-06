GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q1 guidance at $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

