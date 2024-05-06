Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,349. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.