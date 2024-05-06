GoPro (GPRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.27)-$(0.23) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.270–0.230 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.92 on Monday. GoPro has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $287.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GoPro

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.