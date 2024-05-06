GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Carver 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. 74.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GQG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Read More

Dividend History for GQG Partners (ASX:GQG)

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.