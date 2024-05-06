Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

