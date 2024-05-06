GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 931,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,315 shares.The stock last traded at $55.29 and had previously closed at $50.31.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,224,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

