Gray Television (GTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Gray Television has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTN stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

