GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.21. 1,527,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,898. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.37.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

