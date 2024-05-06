HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 277.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of URGN opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

