HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $307.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,124 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.