Head to Head Analysis: Borealis Foods (BRLS) versus The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Borealis Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 320 1295 1494 30 2.39

Profitability

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Borealis Foods’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.33% -32.16% -7.04%

Volatility and Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 5.76

Borealis Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borealis Foods rivals beat Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

