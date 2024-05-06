HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $230.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.26. 246,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,985. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.35. HEICO has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

