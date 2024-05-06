Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 364,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 110.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 265.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.