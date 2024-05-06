Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.07 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.74 million and $30,291.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00006409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,544.59 or 1.00040518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1094649 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,713.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.