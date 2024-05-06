HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $218,749.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,418.61 or 1.00106687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012822 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052129 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $208,915.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

