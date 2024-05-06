Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Raised to $31.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.16. 324,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.