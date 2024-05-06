Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.56.

HOLX stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after acquiring an additional 743,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $30,079,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 845,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 401,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

