Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned about 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

