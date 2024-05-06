Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 8,719,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,340,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,291. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

