Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

HURN stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

