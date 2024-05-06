Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.84. 525,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,856,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $791.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $5,190,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

