ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. ICON has a market cap of $228.35 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,577,407 coins and its circulating supply is 994,578,342 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 994,560,893.7993176. The last known price of ICON is 0.22800904 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,109,680.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.