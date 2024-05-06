IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.81

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.81 and last traded at $170.59, with a volume of 118852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

IES Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at IES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,266. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $10,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IES by 302.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

