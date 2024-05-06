indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $340,800.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 1,370,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after buying an additional 763,140 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 902,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

