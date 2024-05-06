INNOVATE (VATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter.

INNOVATE Price Performance

VATE opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. INNOVATE has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

