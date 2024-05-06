Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

