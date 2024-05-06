Insider Selling: Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) CAO Sells $493,086.88 in Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

