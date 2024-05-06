Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 1,834 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. 803,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 607,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,984 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.