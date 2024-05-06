Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 1,834 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. 803,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 607,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,984 shares in the last quarter.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
