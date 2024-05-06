Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells 82,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.9 %

DBX opened at $23.37 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

