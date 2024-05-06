Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $1,897,200.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $707.22 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $678.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.41.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

