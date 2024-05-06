Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,386,944.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.0 %

MORN stock opened at $294.03 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morningstar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.