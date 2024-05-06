Insider Selling: PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) VP Sells 409 Shares of Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Sebastian Dori sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $16,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHINIA Price Performance

NYSE PHIN traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $8,709,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

