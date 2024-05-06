Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rent the Runway stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. 245,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.49. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

