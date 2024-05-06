Insider Selling: Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Sells £15,750,000 in Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,783,946.74).

Warpaint London Stock Performance

W7L opened at GBX 473 ($5.94) on Monday. Warpaint London PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £365.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,363.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W7L shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.91) target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warpaint London

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.