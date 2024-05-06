Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (NASDAQ:IVP)

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Shares of IVP stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,472,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,604. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

