Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.87. 10,123,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,139,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Intel Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

