Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.28. 1,128,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 41.28%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

