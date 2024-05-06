International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Cut by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $168.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

