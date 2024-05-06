International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.8% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.27 and last traded at $167.10. 835,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,929,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 75.0% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.