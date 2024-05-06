Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE IVR opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVR

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.