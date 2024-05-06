Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.52

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 555930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,060.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,879 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,101,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 140,948 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

