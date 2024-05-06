Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.87

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 833078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

