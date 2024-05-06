iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.60

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 233729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

