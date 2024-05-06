iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.71

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1064713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

