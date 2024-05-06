iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,048 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

