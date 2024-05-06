iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.62

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 2276261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

