iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $161.31. 1,093,244 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

