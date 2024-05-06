iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.32

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.32 and last traded at $161.31, with a volume of 1093243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 177,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Valence8 US LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 281,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

