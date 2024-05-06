iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.72. 847,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

